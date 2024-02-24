Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) is Clark Estates Inc. NY’s 9th Largest Position

Clark Estates Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,030 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 3.6% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after buying an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1,878.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,806,000 after buying an additional 1,247,904 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FI. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.76. 2,178,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,717. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.99 and a 12-month high of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.36. The firm has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

