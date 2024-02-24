Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Down to $25.89

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.89, but opened at $22.75. Fiverr International shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 798,860 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FVRR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.82.

Fiverr International Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $874.90 million, a PE ratio of 257.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 30.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 134.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

