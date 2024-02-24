Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.73. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

