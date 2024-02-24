FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.75

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 8865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $598.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQDF. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,018,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,445,000 after acquiring an additional 452,115 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,450,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,627,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 761,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 29,321 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after buying an additional 40,858 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 246,683 shares during the last quarter.

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

