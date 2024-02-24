Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Floor & Decor updated its FY24 guidance to $1.75 to $2.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.750-2.050 EPS.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:FND traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.11. 2,813,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $117.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.68.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,658,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,530,000 after acquiring an additional 300,506 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,948,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,701,000 after buying an additional 1,401,173 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,202,000 after buying an additional 128,096 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,047,000 after buying an additional 57,617 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.