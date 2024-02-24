Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.77

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 7991116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 2.77.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 260,939 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 54.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 802.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

