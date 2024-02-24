Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80,165 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of Fortinet worth $42,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,409.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 78,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 25.6% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 47,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,772,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,691,423. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.19.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

