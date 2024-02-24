Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.86.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Forward Air by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,982,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,533,000 after acquiring an additional 63,322 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 107,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 44,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $40.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $121.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

