Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.86.
FWRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.
NASDAQ FWRD opened at $40.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $121.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06.
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
