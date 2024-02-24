Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,695,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,381,000 after purchasing an additional 844,972 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,634,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $31,429,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,963,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,593,000 after acquiring an additional 381,845 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 46.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,626,000 after acquiring an additional 359,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.29. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $125.08.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

