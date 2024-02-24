Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.33.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.29. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $125.08.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
