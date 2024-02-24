Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Acquired by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,326 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,681 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Franklin Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,053,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,061,000 after buying an additional 202,288 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 560,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,789,000 after buying an additional 34,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.01. 2,319,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,468,580. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $643,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,978.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

