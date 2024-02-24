Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,340 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,489 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE FCX opened at $38.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

