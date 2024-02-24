Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,519 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $17,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 155.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 104.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $271,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $92.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.23.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

