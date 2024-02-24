FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 281.26% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NYSE:FTAI traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.90. 1,808,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,145. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.91. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $59.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 800.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 101,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.