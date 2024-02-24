FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.17.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on FTC Solar
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
FTC Solar Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $0.54 on Friday. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FTC Solar
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.