FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FTC Solar

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in FTC Solar by 109.1% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,298,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 2,242,410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 330.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 767,398 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $960,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $0.54 on Friday. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.