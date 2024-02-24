FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Announces Earnings Results

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.40 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. FTI Consulting updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.750-8.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.75-8.50 EPS.

Shares of FCN traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.10. The stock had a trading volume of 339,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,985. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $167.39 and a 52 week high of $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

