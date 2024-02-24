FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $190.12, but opened at $208.89. FTI Consulting shares last traded at $218.54, with a volume of 23,194 shares.

The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in FTI Consulting by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.