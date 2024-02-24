fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.80.

fuboTV Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at fuboTV

Shares of FUBO opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $518.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, CFO John Janedis sold 22,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $42,226.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,500.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in fuboTV by 377.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20,210 shares in the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

