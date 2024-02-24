Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,691 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $70.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.52. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

