Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,849 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. Argus lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JCI opened at $58.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.89.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.