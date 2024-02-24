Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 541,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,060 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 73.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 15.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of APLD stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $493.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 4.25. Applied Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $11.62.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $142,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,506.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $354,450 in the last ninety days. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

