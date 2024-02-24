Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth $33,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Pool by 96.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on POOL shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.38.

Shares of POOL opened at $387.61 on Friday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $406.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.48 and its 200-day moving average is $361.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

