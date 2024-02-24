Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of PetIQ worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PetIQ by 1,149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 142.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP raised its position in PetIQ by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PETQ has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PetIQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

PetIQ Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $537.98 million, a PE ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

