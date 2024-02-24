Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 265,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 32,211 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $945,000. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 24.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Shares of VTS opened at $21.48 on Friday. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Vitesse Energy Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

