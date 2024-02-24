Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.16 Million in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Eagle Bulk Shipping at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average is $47.52. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $67.09.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.