Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 10,979 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,935.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Newell Brands Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NWL opened at $7.25 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -29.47%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

