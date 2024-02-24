Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,028,105 Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,028,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Rackspace Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $243,665,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,141 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,726,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.40 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

Insider Activity

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 91,066 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $116,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,215,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 91,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $116,564.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Srini Koushik sold 20,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $26,169.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 803,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,030.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,756 shares of company stock valued at $477,919. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.10.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

