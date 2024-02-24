Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 338,350 Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 338,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAST. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.55 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TAST opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.48 million, a PE ratio of 157.33 and a beta of 2.55. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

(Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.