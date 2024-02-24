Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 339,130 The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 339,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Beauty Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter.

SKIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beauty Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

