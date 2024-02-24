Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 14.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 70.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $387.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $406.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POOL. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.38.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

