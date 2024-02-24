Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,033,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,447 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LiveOne were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LiveOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LiveOne by 10,194.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24,060 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in LiveOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LiveOne Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ LVO opened at $1.71 on Friday. LiveOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.
LiveOne Company Profile
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LiveOne
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.