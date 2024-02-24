Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its position in LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,033,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,447 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LiveOne were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LiveOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LiveOne by 10,194.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24,060 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in LiveOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LVO opened at $1.71 on Friday. LiveOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

