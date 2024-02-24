Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,380 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Cantaloupe worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTLP. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,631,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after buying an additional 209,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cantaloupe by 24.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 437,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,029,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after buying an additional 254,203 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 7,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $49,981.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,844.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 90,582 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $570,666.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,270,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,405,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 7,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,981.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,658 shares in the company, valued at $829,844.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTLP. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

CTLP stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $466.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.54. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

