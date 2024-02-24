Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,575 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 357,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,575 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 29,120 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth approximately $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 35.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 267,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 70,206 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PlayAGS by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AGS opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 2.41. PlayAGS Inc has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AGS. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PlayAGS from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PlayAGS

PlayAGS Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.