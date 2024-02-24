Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,575 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 357,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,575 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 723,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 129,675 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 33.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 607,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 151,794 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 1,708.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 275,567 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 2.41. PlayAGS Inc has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58.

AGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

