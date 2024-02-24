Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,220 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of PetIQ worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 1,149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in PetIQ by 142.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 880.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PETQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

PetIQ Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $18.28 on Friday. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $537.98 million, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94.

About PetIQ

(Free Report)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.