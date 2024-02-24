Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.11 Million Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 201,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Aaron’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 39,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 221,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 94,387 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its position in Aaron’s by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,249,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after buying an additional 61,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

AAN stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $319.53 million, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

In related news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

