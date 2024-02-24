Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

MHI stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,935. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $9.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $169,870.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,976,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,165,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 346,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,457 in the last three months.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

