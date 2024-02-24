Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 131 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.89. 37,667,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,404,516. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $205.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.47.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

