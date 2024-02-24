Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 169.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after buying an additional 6,482,109 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,127,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 18.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,295,000 after buying an additional 4,411,282 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7,185.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,315,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,018,000 after buying an additional 3,269,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SIRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.76. 8,289,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,998,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

