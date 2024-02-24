Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on September 27th

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Garmin has raised its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years. Garmin has a payout ratio of 49.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Garmin to earn $5.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

GRMN stock opened at $135.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.25. Garmin has a 1-year low of $93.52 and a 1-year high of $137.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 297.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.83.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

