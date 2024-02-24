Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Insider Jesper Christensen Sells 12,404 Shares

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $245,599.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,222.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE GNK opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,632.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GNK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also

