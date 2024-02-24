General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Increased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $273.75 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $274.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $260.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

