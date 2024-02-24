Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genesco by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 60.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Genesco Price Performance

GCO stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.87 million, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.27). Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

