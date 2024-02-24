GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

GeoPark Stock Performance

GPRK stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33. GeoPark has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $475.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GeoPark by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in GeoPark by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.