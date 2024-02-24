Gerdau S.A. (GGB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0202 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

Gerdau has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years. Gerdau has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gerdau to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.0%.

Shares of GGB opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 41,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 805,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 104,669 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 530,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 30,276 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gerdau by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 61,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

