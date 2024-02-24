Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.92-3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.196-3.291 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion. Gildan Activewear also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.920-3.070 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIL. StockNews.com upgraded Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.65.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $35.45 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.