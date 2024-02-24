Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $279.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $283.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLOB. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.88.

Get Globant alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Globant

Globant Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Globant

GLOB opened at $226.53 on Tuesday. Globant has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $251.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.76 and its 200-day moving average is $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Globant by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Globant by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 2.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.