Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 24,189 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $13,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $56.29 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.39.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.21 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

