Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.04.

GOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.15 million, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 272,388 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 263.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

