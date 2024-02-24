Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.04.
GOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 272,388 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $673,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 263.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.