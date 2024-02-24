Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Golar LNG Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $25.06.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Golar LNG Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 13.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.