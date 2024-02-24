Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
NASDAQ GLNG opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $25.06.
Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golar LNG will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.
