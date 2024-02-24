Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Down to $87.31

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.31, but opened at $60.57. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $72.76, with a volume of 207,198 shares traded.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average of $72.93.

In related news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $38,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,324 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $186,315.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,860 shares of company stock worth $4,394,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.35% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

